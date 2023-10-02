WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Copeland's New Trademarks Unveiled Post-AEW WrestleDream

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2023

Adam Copeland, known to many as the WWE Hall of Famer "Rated-R Superstar," has made his entry into All Elite Wrestling. This move comes along with a slew of new trademarks registered by Wet Yeti Inc., featuring "The Gimmick Attorney" Michael Dockins as the Attorney of Record.

In the aftermath of Copeland's appearance at the finale of AEW WrestleDream on Sunday, Wet Yeti Inc. has filed trademarks for names such as "Ledgend" (which cleverly embeds his WWE name, Edge), "Iconoclast," "The Rogue," and "Cope."

These trademarks cover a range of entertainment services in the realm of wrestling, including but not limited to wrestling contests, exhibitions, and live or televised performances by a professional wrestler. Additionally, they extend to providing wrestling news and information online, as well as offering online interviews featuring personalities in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Source: uspto.report
Tags: #aew #adam copeland #edge

