Tony Khan Enthusiastic About the Future of AEW WrestleDream Events

During the media scrum following the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV, AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on the event's future.
Khan stated, "I can’t speak a year ahead as to where the event will be, but there will definitely be a WrestleDream. It was a very critically successful event. A lot of people are telling me it was the best show they’ve ever seen in wrestling, which means a lot to me. I think we’re on just an incredible run of pay-per-views."
He further added, "WrestleDream is here to stay. As a pay-per-view, it did incredibly well. Looks like it’s up from All Out. WrestleDream over 100,000 buys I think is pretty safe to say based on digital projections. And that’s really exciting."
