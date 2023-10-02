WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Title Match Pulled From Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2023

Title Match Pulled From Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE had a stacked lineup in store for this evening's Raw episode as a lead-up to this Saturday's Fastlane premium live event. Nonetheless, a change has been made to the scheduled matches.

Initially, the card for tonight was set to feature NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking on Tegan Nox, Damian Priest facing Jey Uso, Ivar squaring off against Xavier Woods, a Miz TV segment featuring Damien Priest, a bout between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and an Intercontinental Championship contract signing with Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa.

During last Saturday's WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event, Becky Lynch emerged victorious against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match but sustained a cut on her arm requiring 11 stitches.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has confirmed that Lynch will not be competing in tonight's Raw episode. While the initial expectation after No Mercy was for Lynch to be cleared for action, those plans have now been scrapped.

Tony Khan Reveals Extensive Contract Talks with Jade Cargill Before WWE Move

As we reported earlier, Jade Cargill has officially transitioned to WWE after wrapping up her time with AEW. AEW President Tony Khan broke h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 02, 2023 11:34AM

Source: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84302/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π