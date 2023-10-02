Title Match Pulled From Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE had a stacked lineup in store for this evening's Raw episode as a lead-up to this Saturday's Fastlane premium live event. Nonetheless, a change has been made to the scheduled matches.
Initially, the card for tonight was set to feature NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking on Tegan Nox, Damian Priest facing Jey Uso, Ivar squaring off against Xavier Woods, a Miz TV segment featuring Damien Priest, a bout between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and an Intercontinental Championship contract signing with Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa.
During last Saturday's WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event, Becky Lynch emerged victorious against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match but sustained a cut on her arm requiring 11 stitches.
Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has confirmed that Lynch will not be competing in tonight's Raw episode. While the initial expectation after No Mercy was for Lynch to be cleared for action, those plans have now been scrapped.
