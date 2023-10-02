WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2023

"I Feel Bad for Grayson Waller," Says MJF While Rejecting Fan Comparisons Between Them

AEW World Champion MJF recently opened up about being likened to WWE's rising Australian sensation, Grayson Waller, in an interview with WrestlePurists. MJF, known as 'The Salt of the Earth,' reminisced about his early days in AEW when fans likened him to wrestlers like EC3 and Alberto Del Rio.

"Certain wrestlers get compared to other wrestlers and the comparisons are flawed and I feel the time. This is a great example, and this is not a shot at EC3 at all. When I first came out to the scene, the first week of AEW Dynamite, I went out there, I cut a great promo, had a match with Brandon Cutler and then, my friends hit me up and they go, ‘Yo, people are calling you EC3 Jr. and Alberto Del Rio Jr.’ I’m like, ‘Holy shit. That’s insane, because I’m in shape and I can talk?’"

MJF emphasized the difference between himself and Waller, despite both possessing a gift for gab.

"It’s just odd, but I feel like the fans are creating it in their own fking headcanon, you know what I mean? Like, you know who I feel bad for? I feel bad for Grayson Waller. Because I get fking tagged daily, ‘Grayson Waller is just trying to be MJF,’ like fking hell he is! Do you see me wrestling in fking basketball shorts? Do I have a fking accent? Am I 6’2? No… Again, it’s it’s not the fans’ fault, right? There’s a wrestler that makes you feel something throughout the avenue of talking. Right? ‘Oh, fk, who else makes me feel something throughout the avenue of talking? MJF. Oh, dude, he’s just copying MJF?’ No, he’s not, you f**king idiot. We’re just both good at talking! Wrestling fans are definitely funny. At the same time, who am I kidding? I’m the biggest wrestling fan of them all. I’m willing to get dumped on my head just to leave a legacy for a sport that I care deeply about."

