Christian Cage Weighs In On Adam Copeland's Surprise AEW Debut

Christian Cage was in no mood to share the spotlight following the unexpected AEW debut of Adam Copeland, also known as Edge. During the post-WrestleDream press conference, when questioned about Copeland's arrival, Cage swiftly shifted the focus back to his own accomplishments:

“I said this at the last scrum, I don’t have any friends other than Luchasaurus. Was I surprised to see him? Yes. Did I care? Not really. It doesn’t change anything for me. I’m still the face of TNT, I’m still the TNT Champion, I’m still the man to beat in AEW, you understand that right?

“A few short months ago people were saying this title meant nothing and I’ve taken it and I’ve main evented WrestleDream tonight with it, I made this title. This title, in my opinion, is more prestigious than the world title mainly because I carry it. But I think my track record speaks for itself and I think you have to give me my flowers now, do you not?”