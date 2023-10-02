WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Christian Cage Weighs In On Adam Copeland's Surprise AEW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2023

Christian Cage Weighs In On Adam Copeland's Surprise AEW Debut

Christian Cage was in no mood to share the spotlight following the unexpected AEW debut of Adam Copeland, also known as Edge. During the post-WrestleDream press conference, when questioned about Copeland's arrival, Cage swiftly shifted the focus back to his own accomplishments:

“I said this at the last scrum, I don’t have any friends other than Luchasaurus. Was I surprised to see him? Yes. Did I care? Not really. It doesn’t change anything for me. I’m still the face of TNT, I’m still the TNT Champion, I’m still the man to beat in AEW, you understand that right?

“A few short months ago people were saying this title meant nothing and I’ve taken it and I’ve main evented WrestleDream tonight with it, I made this title. This title, in my opinion, is more prestigious than the world title mainly because I carry it. But I think my track record speaks for itself and I think you have to give me my flowers now, do you not?”

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #aew #christian cage #adam copeland #edge

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84297/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π