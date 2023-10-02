Injury Concerns for Mark Davis After AEW WrestleDream

The AEW WrestleDream 2023 event, which took place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Sunday, will be etched in fans' memories for Adam Copeland's highly-anticipated debut and an evening of memorable bouts.

The lineup included a showdown between AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher), where FTR successfully defended their titles.

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez brought up concerns about Mark Davis. Davis later verified on Twitter that he might have a broken wrist. Alvarez said:

"Mark Davis, I think, may have broken his wrist. Tony did not answer a question about any other injuries, but I did have someone else say that they thought that he had broken his wrist, but that's not 100% confirmed. But when I when I brought it up, they were like, Yeah, I think that's what happened."