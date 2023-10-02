Will Beth Phoenix Join Adam Copeland in AEW? Copeland Weighs In After WrestleDream

In a post-WrestleDream media conference, Adam Copeland fielded questions about the likelihood of his wife Beth Phoenix joining him in AEW. While Phoenix remains under WWE contract, making a transition challenging, Copeland hinted that she'll continue to play a behind-the-scenes role in his career.

“I mean, any time I get to be around Beth, I love that. I don’t know about the foreseeable future but any time I get to be around her, I love it, obviously. And we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together. Where she will be instrumental without anyone knowing it... she’s my sounding board. So, whenever you see something that really works, it’s because of her, because she always gives me better ideas back. It’s kinda amazing to be married to a Hall of Famer, it’s pretty cool, who can suplex you.”