Adam Copeland, Formerly WWE's Edge, Makes Surprise Debut at AEW WrestleDream

Adam Copeland, Known as Edge in WWE, Debuts in AEW.

At the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on Sunday night, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, appeared post-main event that starred Darby Allin and Christian Cage.

The action-packed match was filled with numerous intense moments, such as Darby Allin plummeting from the ring apron onto the ring steps. With Allin on a stretcher, Cage leapt from the top turnbuckle, and both wrestlers continued to brawl on the exposed wooden surface of the ring.

As Christian Cage prepared to strike Darby Allin with the TNT Championship belt, Nick Wayne intervened. However, in a shocking turn of events, Wayne betrayed Allin by striking him with the championship belt, allowing Christian to win the match and retain the TNT title.

After the contest, Christian and Wayne celebrated with a hug before resuming their attack on Darby Allin. This led to Sting making his way to the ring, followed by Luchasaurus, culminating in a 3-on-2 beatdown on Allin and Sting.

Adam Copeland then made his dramatic entrance with his familiar WWE theme music. A tense face-off between Copeland and Christian ensued, and while appearing to set up for a chair attack on Sting, Copeland unexpectedly targeted Christian instead. He proceeded to spear Luchasaurus, signaling his AEW allegiance.

On the commentary desk, Copeland was referred to by his real name, and Taz even mentioned his Rated R Superstar moniker.