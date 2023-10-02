Christian Cage Retains AEW TNT Title, Adam Copeland (Edge) Officially Debuts AEW WrestleDream

TNT Championship (2 Out Of 3 Falls)

Christian Cage (C) vs. Darby Allin

In a battle of technical prowess, Cage and Allin lock up collar and elbow, eventually reaching the turnbuckles. The referee demands a clean break, but Cage humiliates Allin with a pie face. What follows is an intense sequence of moves: Allin employs a hammerlock, goes for a back heel trip, and secures a top wrist lock, while Cage gains a momentary respite by putting his foot on the rope. Cage even goes as far as spitting at Allin, but Allin retorts with an arm-drag and a wrist lock. A series of headlock takedowns from Allin are answered by heavy blows from Cage, who also levels Allin with a back elbow and a kick to the face.

Cage continues to dominate, choking Allin with his boot and delivering a succession of punishing strikes. The action spills outside the ring momentarily, where Cage taunts Nick Wayne's mother but gets water thrown in his face. A frenetic sequence ensues: Allin executes The Suicide Dive and The Coffin Drop before rolling Cage back into the ring. However, Cage counters with raised knees, and the bout turns chaotic.

Allin narrowly escapes a BrainBuster and takes a devastating PowerSlam into the ring stairs. Cage seems to have the upper hand, even removing the padding inside the ring. But despite being stretchered out briefly, Allin makes a surprising return. Even after suffering a Frog Splash from Cage and being rolled back into the ring, Allin stays resilient.

In the final moments, chaos reigns. Cage's attempt at a Conchairto on Sting is thwarted by a blackout and a vignette revealing Adam Copeland's arrival in AEW. Copeland instructs Cage to hand over the chair, then turns it against Wayne and Luchasaurus. Cage withdraws as Copeland delivers two crushing spears, finally shaking hands with Sting and Allin to end the spectacle.

Winner and still TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Adam Copeland (Edge) debuts in AEW!

Following the conclusion of the match, Christian Cage and Nick Wayne revel in their victory inside the ring, holding the TNT Championship aloft. Meanwhile, Darby is still incapacitated, and Nick's mother appears stunned in the audience. As Cage's entrance music fades, Nick slaps a prone Darby while Cage holds him steady. The two proceed to aggressively kick Darby, eliciting boos from the crowd.

Just then, a roar emerges from the spectators as the camera shifts focus to reveal "The Icon" Sting marching towards the ring. He takes on both Wayne and Cage, successfully bringing them down. Upon spotting Luchasaurus on the ring apron, Sting heads in that direction but is subsequently overwhelmed by the trio of heels.

Seizing the moment, Christian Cage retrieves two steel chairs and re-enters the ring, poised for a con-chair-to. Suddenly, video footage interrupts the scene, showing an individual in a car speeding through the city. The lights in the arena go dark. When they return, the audience hears, "You think you know him!" Adam Copeland, using Edge's familiar WWE theme, steps out, and the crowd's reaction is absolutely frenzied.

Relishing the electrifying atmosphere, Copeland steps into the ring amid widespread "Holy sh*t!" chants reverberating through the Climate Pledge Arena. He locks eyes with Christian Cage and requests the steel chair. Upon receiving it, Copeland takes advantage of Nick Wayne positioning Sting's head over another chair. Cage scans the crowd before lifting his chair, only to be taken by surprise.

In a twist, Copeland swings the chair at Nick Wayne and then at Cage himself. He then charges and lands a devastating spear on Luchasaurus. "The Rated-R Superstar is in AEW," announces Taz. "Adam Copeland has arrived!" adds Excalibur. As Copeland's iconic theme plays once more, Excalibur declares, "Your move, Christian Cage!" Cage and Copeland engage in a tense staredown while Darby and Sting are seen regaining their composure in the background.