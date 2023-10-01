FTR Retain AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

FTR (C) vs. Aussie Open

The video package for the upcoming co-main event concludes. Aussie Open's Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher make their way to the ring for their title shot.

Following their entrance, FTR's music hits and the current AEW World Tag-Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, join them in the ring, receiving a big pop. The stage is set for the penultimate match of the night.

Fletcher and Harwood open the match for their teams, with FTR seizing the initial momentum to the delight of the Seattle crowd. Wheeler steps in but quickly finds himself overpowered by Aussie Open.

Fletcher Goes for the Pin but Only Gets One. Tag Team Showdown Between FTR and Aussie Open Rages On. Wheeler Battles Back with Enzuigiri and High-Stakes Maneuvers. Aussie Open Deploys Assisted Kicks and Lariats. Dramatic Finish as FTR Clinches Win with Super Shattering Machine.

In an action-packed match, FTR dominated with a series of chops, a Dosey Do Routine, and Stereo Corner Mounts. On the other side, Aussie Open retaliated with Two Sandwich Spots. Fletcher attempted a pin by hooking Wheeler's outside leg but only managed a one-count. The match continued to escalate as Davis tagged in, delivering a bodyslam and Senton Splash to Wheeler.

The heat was on as both teams traded brutal moves. Fletcher stomped Wheeler's back, while Wheeler retaliated by slamming Davis's head on the top rope. A series of back-and-forth shots between Wheeler and Fletcher kept fans on the edge of their seats. Wheeler eventually took down Fletcher with a double-leg takedown, slingshotting him out of the ring, only to be stopped by Davis.

Harwood entered the fray, delivering a falling lariat and a chop/uppercut combination. Despite Davis's efforts to shrug off two lariats, Harwood kept the momentum going with a sequence of German Suplexes. The tension reached a boiling point as Aussie Open executed The Aussie Arrow for a near fall.

In the final moments, FTR managed to shake off Aussie Open's offense, including their signature Doomsday Crescent Kick and Corealis. FTR turned the tide by nailing Davis with a Spike PileDriver on the apron. In a climactic finish, FTR sealed the deal with The Super Shattering Machine on Fletcher, picking up a well-fought victory.

Winners and still AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR