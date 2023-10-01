Don Callis Family Emerges Victorious in Controversial Finish at AEW WrestleDream

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara

Fozzy's "Judas in my Mind" blares as Chris Jericho enters to a crowd singing along in Seattle. Kenny Omega follows with his signature ring introduction from Justin Roberts. Excalibur notes the rare sight of Jericho and Omega sharing the ring.

Kota Ibushi comes out next, noticeably weary after his recent Tokyo skirmish with The Don Callis Family. He joins Jericho and Omega as the theme music fades.

Don Callis then leads his team—Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara—out to a chorus of boos. Taz rejoins the commentary team, highlighting a deafening anti-Callis chant from the crowd. The bell rings, marking the start of the co-main event.

Starting the match for their teams, Omega and Ospreay lock eyes from opposite corners of the ring. The atmosphere is electric as they engage in a fierce lock-up, battling for control. The crowd vocally shows their support for Omega. Both wrestlers artfully maneuver, reversing each other's holds, until Omega takes Ospreay down to the mat.

Ospreay springs back up, releases his arm, and brings Omega to the mat, before tagging in Guevara. Known as "The Spanish God," Guevara gains the upper hand in his first encounter with Omega but attracts negative chants from the crowd due to his excessive celebration.

Regaining the upper hand, "The Cleaner" Omega tags in Jericho, Guevara's former ally turned adversary. Guevara looks stunned. Jericho delivers a series of hard chops to Guevara, who finds an opportunity to tag out and heads over to Taz's headset to talk himself up and complain about the officiating.

Jericho and Ibushi execute a remarkable maneuver and adopt the "Le Golden Sex Gods" poses, thrilling the audience. The Golden Lovers—Omega and Ibushi—unleash a series of high-impact tandem moves on their opponents.

Getting into the groove, Omega slams the mat to the rhythm of the Terminator theme, joined by the Seattle crowd. Omega shifts into high gear, diving off the ropes and delivering impactful moves. Eventually, Guevara and Jericho face off; Guevara lands a Spanish fly on Jericho before executing a top-rope shooting star press onto a heap of wrestlers outside the ring.

Ospreay ramps up his offense, only to be neutralized by Omega's snap-drag suplex. Guevara re-enters the ring with a crowd-popping move, but the audience still chants disapprovingly at him. As the match heads towards its climax, every wrestler gets their moment in the ring spotlight.

Guevara employs Jericho's own maneuver against him, but Jericho kicks out at one, instantly revitalizing himself. However, the Don Callis Family swarms him, only for Ibushi to clear them out. Ibushi and Takeshita exchange blows, all while the crowd erupts in the background.

Omega attempts the One-Winged Angel, but Ospreay escapes and delivers a high-flying splash to the outside. Jericho nails Ospreay with a Judas Effect and sets up Guevara on the top-rope. Distracted by Ospreay's possible neck issue, the ref delays the count for Jericho's pin.

Eventually, the ref counts, but Guevara kicks out. Jericho thwarts a GTH from Guevara. As the ref is distracted again by Ospreay, Don Callis sneaks in Floyd the bat. Guevara capitalizes and pins Jericho, giving the Don Callis Family a controversial win in an excellent bout.

Winners: Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara