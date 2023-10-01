Bryan Danielson Defeats Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream

The dream technical wrestling match between "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. is finally here.

After the hype video, we return to the arena where commentators Jim Ross, Jon Moxley, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are ready for this awaited clash.

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. walks out first, receiving a warm welcome from the crowd. He enters the ring and waits for his opponent.

Next, the crowd erupts as Bryan Danielson's theme hits. Announced as Aberdeen, WA's pride and joy, "The American Dragon" comes out donning Seattle Seahawks colors and steps into the ring, met by an overwhelming hometown cheer.

After the bell rings, both Danielson and Sabre engage in a tactical battle. Danielson starts with a wrist lock, but Sabre escapes. The two go back and forth, transitioning from wrist locks to a test of strength and various holds. Danielson nearly pins Sabre after a half crab, but Sabre counters with a Cross-Arm-Breaker. A quick standoff ensues.

Sabre focuses on Danielson's right arm, stomping and cranking it, while employing his joint manipulation techniques. Danielson counters, targeting Sabre's legs with Dragon Screw Leg Whips and kicks.

In a thrilling sequence, Sabre and Danielson counter each other's submission attempts. Sabre uses The Omoplata, while Danielson employs a Heel Hook. Both fighters show off their striking game, exchanging palm strikes, leg kicks, and back elbows.

In the end, Danielson lands Two Busaiku Knee Strikes for the win. Post-match, Sabre declines to shake Danielson’s hand, adding more fuel to their heated rivalry.

Winner: Bryan Danielson