Ricky Starks Victorious at AEW WrestleDream

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

NBA great Shawn Kemp, known for his Slam Dunk Contest appearances and time with the Seattle Supersonics, is spotted in the front row. Next, a video package for the upcoming match between Ricky Starks and Wheeler Yuta plays.

As the arena action resumes, Jim Ross steps in to replace Tony Schiavone, joining commentators Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness. Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley also joins as special guest commentator for the second time tonight. Wheeler Yuta, a BCC member, then makes his entrance.

After Yuta takes his place in the ring, the theme song for AEW's rising star "Absolute" Ricky Starks plays. Starks enters the ring, setting the stage for the next one-on-one bout at Wrestle Dream.

Yuta twists Starks' arm in the correct direction as they struggle for position. Yuta initially gains an edge, but they exchange strikes. Starks regains control and performs his signature rope-walk before leaping onto Yuta. Starks successfully keeps Yuta grounded, holding the advantage. Yuta rallies and locks Starks in an arm-bar. Big Bill makes his way to ringside. Starks counters by rolling up Yuta, managing only a two-count.

Starks nails Yuta with a DDT, but it's only good for another two-count. A subsequent powerbomb also earns Starks another two-count. Starks delivers the signature hammer and anvil elbows that Blackpool Combat Club is famous for. Yuta retaliates with a series of strikes. A powerful lariat from Starks levels Yuta. In a twist, Yuta sends Starks crashing into Big Bill, who then catches a flying Yuta and hurls him into the ring post. Yuta turns the tables and lands the hammer and anvil elbows on Starks. However, Starks finishes the match by dropping Yuta with the Roshambo, securing the victory.

Winner: Ricky Starks