Swerve Strickland Victorious at AEW WrestleDream

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Hangman Page's entrance music sets off a crowd frenzy as he heads to the ring for the upcoming match. Once inside, his theme fades out.

Next, Swerve Strickland's tune plays. The commentators talk him up as a local hero in Seattle. Although his reception is warm, it's not overwhelming. Strickland milks the moment, engaging the fans with his "Who's house?" call-and-response.

The audience was vocally supportive of Strickland, echoing chants of "Swerve's House" and "Hangman Sucks." Page fully embraced his villainous character, taunting spectators after gaining an early upper hand over Strickland. Strickland quickly responded with a head scissors maneuver and a diving uppercut from the second rope, receiving enthusiastic applause.

Page expertly transitioned a tilt-a-whirl into a fall-away slam and rose to a chorus of jeers. He continued his offensive streak with a corner lariat followed by an apron bomb, culminating in a powerbomb against the barricade. A moonsault from the top rope connected, as did a pop-up powerbomb, but it was only enough for a two-count. Page then landed a tope, focusing on the hand he had previously attacked with a pen during their contract signing on Dynamite.

After delivering a top-rope clothesline, Page found himself on the receiving end of a Flatliner and Brainbuster sequence from Strickland. An attempt at an avalanche fall-away slam by Page was thwarted by Strickland, who retaliated with a Swerve Stomp. A series of moves unfolded, including an unsuccessful piledriver attempt by Strickland that Page countered with a Dead Eye on the steel steps.

Medical personnel attended to Page, but that didn't stop Strickland from landing another Swerve Stomp from the top rope. Prince Nana celebrated around ringside as Strickland executed a 450 splash, targeting Page's injured arm. Subsequent attempts at a finish by both wrestlers led to a climactic moment where Prince Nana's interference backfired. This opened the door for Strickland to seize Nana’s jeweled crown and use it against Page. Strickland sealed the deal with two more House Calls and the JML Driver, marking the most significant victory of his AEW career.

Winner: Swerve Strickland