The Young Bucks Become No. 1 Contenders to AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream

AEW Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. The Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks

The Gunns make a grand entrance, followed by The Lucha Bros. HOOK, the FTW Champion, then appears, pausing as Orange Cassidy joins him. Nick and Matt Jackson, The Young Bucks, are the final entrants. They head to the ring, setting the stage for the match that will determine who faces the winner of the FTR vs. Aussie Open bout for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship.

Fenix and Nick Jackson go toe-to-toe, evenly matched from the get-go. Cassidy enters the fray and temporarily seizes the upper hand. At ringside, The Gunns target Fenix, hurling him into the barricade, and also send Penta crashing into a ring post. Colten gets tagged in and successfully deflects a DDT from Cassidy, even managing to knock the Bucks off the apron. Austin attempts a pin on Colten, but the referee isn't convinced. The Bucks eventually get tagged in, regaining control through a series of superkicks.

HOOK, Cassidy, and the Bucks face off in the ring, with HOOK dominating via a series of suplexes. However, the Gunns interfere and attack HOOK. Commentators note the absence of Fenix as Penta El Zero Miedo enters the fray.

Cassidy lands an Orange Punch, complemented by HOOK's Red Rum. Nick Jackson sneakily tags in, executing a top-rope move to snatch the pin, but it's interrupted before reaching a three-count. Penta seeks to hit Cassidy with Fear Factor, but Cassidy counters, attempting a Beach Break, which Penta skillfully evades.

Pentagon dodges Austin's clothesline and counters with dual SlingBlades, followed by an Assisted DDT on Colten. A BackStabber and two SuperKicks later, Pentagon's Made In Japan move only secures a two-count. Austin pulls Colten to their corner and tags in, delivering a Quick Draw. Matt counters with a DDT, while Cassidy hits a Spinning DDT. Nick then sends Cassidy to the floor and executes a Slingshot X-Factor and an Apron MoonSault.

Hook tags in unnoticed as Pentagon performs a Somersault Plancha. Austin deflects Hook's Redrum, but Cassidy lands an Orange Punch. Hook reapplies Redrum, only for Nick to tag himself in and hit a 450 Splash for a two-count. Pentagon tags back in, blocks Cassidy's Beach Break, and lands a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nick tags in again, and they unleash a combination move of Double Foot Stomp, Gory Bomb, and Pentagon Driver. They cap off the bout with a SuperKick Party, securing the win with a BTE Trigger.

Winners and No. 1 Contenders to AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks