Kris Statlander Retains TBS Women's Championship at AEW WrestleDream

TBS Women's Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Julia Hart

The lead-up to tonight's TBS Women's Championship match between Kris Statlander and Julia Hart is recapped. Back in the Climate Pledge Arena, Hart makes her entrance, unbeaten in her last 28 bouts. She's joined in the ring by Brody King of The House of Black. Reigning champ Kris Statlander follows, receiving a warm reception from the Seattle fans as she prepares for her title defense.

Statlander starts strong, overpowering Hart and delivering a slam. She hoists Hart over her shoulders, but Hart turns the tables, slamming her onto the apron. Hart then repeatedly drives Statlander into the barricade.



Kris is momentarily distracted when Brody King confronts her face-to-face. Taking advantage of the situation, Julia attempts to mist Kris, who anticipates the move and dodges. Just when Kris seems ready to end the match, Julia resists defeat. Climbing the ropes, Julia catapults Kris into a precarious position known as the tree of woe.

Julia executes a stunning moonsault from the top rope, attempting a pin. Kris, however, manages to get her foot on the ropes just in time. The crowd erupts with chants of "This is Awesome!" as Julia locks in her signature Heartless submission move. Undeterred, Kris miraculously counters, standing up while still in the submission hold. She lands a tombstone pile driver on Julia, keeps her grip, and ultimately seals the match with her Sunday Night Fever move.

Winner and still TBS Women's Champion: Kris Statlander