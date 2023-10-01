Eddie Kingston Retains ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships at AEW WrestleDream

ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata makes his entrance as Excalibur highlights his connection to Antonio Inoki, tonight's event inspiration. Soon after, Eddie Kingston's theme blares, stirring the Seattle crowd. The "Mad King" steps into the ring, set to defend his ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight titles against Shibata.

Early on, both wrestlers traded blows. Kingston lowered his straps 30 seconds in. Shibata cycled through a short arm scissor, ankle lock, and figure four. A rope break allowed Shibata a bow and arrow hold briefly. Kingston escaped a headlock with a high-angle back drop driver and unleashed corner chops. Shibata retaliated with a boot and stalling dropkick. Both traded boots and lariats, eventually crumbling. Kingston hit an Exploder, but Shibata countered with an STO.

Shibata then used a ripcord chop and Cobra Twist, switching to the Octopus Hold. Kingston nearly faded but reached the ropes. Both men exchanged spinning back fists, leading to a striking battle. Kingston finally secured the win with a Northern Lights Bomb, another backfist, and a high-stack powerbomb. Post-match, Shibata raised Kingston's hand, and Kingston signaled for Shibata's music, allowing him to take a bow.

Winner and still ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston