MJF Retains ROH World Tag-Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

ROH World Tag-Team Championship
MJF (C) vs. The Righteous

The introductory video package for AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 rolls, and then we're taken live to the Climate Pledge Arena where Excalibur greets us, officially kicking off the event.

The crowd erupts as MJF's theme music blares through the speakers. Holding a microphone, the AEW World Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions takes center stage and signals to have his music shut off. The arena echoes with "MJF! MJF!" chants. Visibly irritated, he addresses the crowd about circulating rumors that he assaulted Jay White, whom he refers to as 'tofu.' The crowd responds in kind, chanting "Tofu!" back at him.

Friedman claims his mask was stolen from his dressing room and laments that Adam Cole is absent tonight. Fans respond with "Adam Cole!" chants. He assures that the ROH Tag-Team Championships will be there upon Cole's return. He then taunts Dutch and Vincent, promising bodyslams and hair-tangling antics, before proceeding to the ring.

As MJF settles in the ring, the crowd keeps up their "MJF! MJF!" chants. The match starts with MJF and Dutch. MJF feigns sportsmanship, then eye-pokes Dutch. He taunts the crowd, suggesting a move on Vincent, but then finds himself on the receiving end of a beatdown by Dutch and Vincent.

MJF starts the match, asking fans, "Who wants to see a bodyslam?!" The crowd echoes "Bodyslam!" MJF feigns sportsmanship, then eye-pokes Dutch. He taunts the crowd, grabbing Vincent and yelling an audacious promise involving Dutch. Dutch and Vincent retaliate with a sustained attack on MJF.

During a momentary reprieve, MJF reaches for a tag but remembers he's solo. Dutch regains control. Vincent fetches a chair, but MJF halts him with a "yam-bag jones" grab, as Taz comments.

MJF tries a roll-up, but Vincent escapes. The crowd reignites with "Bodyslam!" chants. MJF delivers on his promise involving Dutch and Vincent, then seals the match with a kangaroo kick and a heatseeker suplex, cheating his way to a win by pinning with his feet on the ropes. An entertaining opening match.

Winner and still ROH World Tag-Team Champion: MJF

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Results 10/1/23

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 01, 2023 07:20PM


Tags: #aew #wrestledream #results #mjf #the righteous #roh #ring of honor

