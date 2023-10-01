Complete Match Results For AEW WrestleDream "Zero Hour" Pre-Show

The AEW WrestleDream "Zero Hour" pre-show unfolded this evening, available for live streaming across AEW's official YouTube channel, multiple digital platforms, and social media outlets. For a complete rundown of all the match outcomes, please refer to the YouTube player featured below.

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz & Athena

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez make their entrance and head towards the ring. Jim Ross joins Excalibur and the commentary team as the Shane Taylor Promotions ensemble takes their positions inside the ring.

Soon after, the theme music for their opponents blares through the speakers, and Keith Lee leads out his team, featuring Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz, and Athena.

The bell rings, and the first of several "Zero Hour" pre-show matches gets underway. Early on, Starkz finds herself cornered by Martinez and Diamante, who frequently tag in and out. The momentum shifts as Athena, "The Fallen Goddess," and Starkz execute simultaneous dives onto Martinez and Diamante at ringside, eliciting a huge reaction from the crowd.

The atmosphere intensifies as Shane Taylor and Keith Lee tag in. The crowd's reaction is immediate and loud. Keith Lee initially gains the upper hand, dominating Taylor. However, Taylor manages to stun Lee temporarily. Lee attempts to lift Moriarty, but Taylor interrupts with a quick, blindsiding attack. Taylor and his team then strategically isolate Lee in their corner.

The next to tag in are Kojima for his team and Moriarty for his. The crowd erupts in cheers as Kojima, the Japanese veteran, lays into Moriarty with a flurry of strikes in the ring's corner. Not long after, a decisive move from Lee and Kojima brings the match to a thrilling conclusion.

Winners: Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena & Billie Starkz

Josh Barnett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion and MMA icon Josh Barnett steps into the ring as his entrance music fades away.

Next, the tune of "Wild Thing" fills the arena, signaling the arrival of Claudio Castagnoli, who is joined by Jon Moxley. The duo navigates through the crowd to get to the ring for the upcoming bout on the "Zero Hour" pre-show. Once they arrive, Moxley takes a seat as a special guest commentator, just as the bell rings to officially start the match.

In the early moments of the match, Castagnoli and Barnett cautiously engage, exchanging holds. They appear to be evenly matched as they wrestle for control. Castagnoli begins to gain an advantage, but Barnett skillfully dodges Castagnoli's Swing attempt. Claudio then lands a series of powerful uppercuts on Barnett, who counters with an abdominal stretch. The two competitors continue to trade punches.

Barnett floors Castagnoli with a well-placed kick and follows up with a throwing move. Castagnoli retorts by putting Barnett in a leg lock after sending him swinging. Barnett counters with another throw, landing a few strikes on Castagnoli, who retaliates with a lariat. Castagnoli then executes the Neutralizer and attempts to secure an Octopus Hold, but Barnett manages to block it. In a quick move, Castagnoli rolls up Barnett to clinch the victory.

Following the match, Barnett grabs a microphone and addresses Claudio, stating he's heard much about his toughness from friends and training partners, affirming that their praises were well-founded. Barnett goes on to say that if Antonio Inoki were alive today, he'd undoubtedly be a fan of Claudio's. Barnett then tells Claudio that he owes him a rematch and that he'll be back for it one day. He concludes by saying that while Claudio still has room to grow, he's proud of his current accomplishments. In response, Claudio tells Barnett he's up for a rematch anytime, anywhere.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne

Luchasaurus' theme blares through the arena as the imposing monster heel steps into the ring, greeted by a cacophony of boos. Shortly after, Nick Wayne's entrance music plays, and the young talent makes his way towards the ring for the upcoming bout on the AEW Wrestle Dream "Zero Hour" pre-show. The bell rings, signaling the official start of the match.