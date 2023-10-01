Inside Sources Discuss Edge's Potential Move to AEW and His Iconic Theme Music

Before his WWE contract was set to expire, there was already speculation among AEW circles that "The Rated-R Superstar" might transition to AEW after fulfilling his WWE obligations.

As early as August, insiders within AEW were reportedly hearing talk of Edge's possible move, even preceding his final WWE match against Sheamus on SmackDown in Toronto. Just this past week, a seasoned WWE veteran stated that Edge joining AEW was a "lock."

Regarding Edge's iconic entrance music, "Metalingus," one source suggests that WWE doesn't hold exclusive licensing rights to the track, as it's part of Alter Bridge's One Day Remains album. However, another insider indicates that exclusive rights could be negotiated, although WWE never pursued this route.

Interestingly, the "You think you know me?" soundbite that heralds Edge's entrance theme could potentially be recreated if he were to transition to another organization like AEW. The Rob Zombie song "Never Gonna Stop Me," previously used by Edge, is no longer under WWE's control.

A person close to the matter mentioned that if Edge desired to use an Alter Bridge song for his new theme, it's highly probable that arrangements could be made to accommodate this.

However, since WWE owns the rights to the name "Edge," Adam Copeland would need to adopt an alternative moniker.

Amidst rumors, AEW's Wrestle Dream 2023 event is slated to feature Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage as the main event, fueling further speculation that Edge could make his AEW debut tonight.