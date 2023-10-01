Last-Minute Changes to AEW All Out and All In London Revealed

The recent All Out in Chicago and the record-breaking All In London at Wembley Stadium which saw an attendance of over 75,000 fans experienced several changes to the lineup, according to updates from Fightful Select.

Regarding AEW All Out, the original plan was for CM Punk to face Ricky Starks in a Strap Match. However, CM Punk was let go by AEW due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry during All In. Bryan Danielson stepped in to replace Punk just a day before the event. Danielson had just been cleared following a two-month hiatus due to a broken arm, and his match against Starks was widely hailed as the best bout of the night.

Fightful reported that Jon Moxley’s clash with Orange Cassidy for the International Title was confirmed as the main event just a week before the show. Billie Starkz was initially scheduled to wrestle Athena but was not cleared in time, leading to a six-woman tag team match taking its place.

As for the All In London event, Fightful disclosed several changes as well. Plans for a match involving Paul Wight/Captain Insano, Matt Hardy, and Grado against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal were pitched but did not materialize. Additionally, the decision for Saraya to win the AEW Women's Title was apparently made quite last-minute, as Saraya was informed just one day before the event. Miro and Will Hobbs were not initially scheduled to appear but did so following a pre-show contract signing.

Fightful Select also noted that Moxley is currently sidelined due to a concussion sustained in a match against Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite dated September 20th, and neither Josh Barnett nor Tom Lawlor will be his opponent at WrestleDream.