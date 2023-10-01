WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross Reflects on Working with Vince McMahon

In the most recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross delved into his professional relationship with Vince McMahon, WWE's longstanding Chairman.

Ross explained, "I took so much off his plate and I don’t want to say he took it for granted, but it was just a really cool thing. Honestly, we had a lot of talks one-on-one, and some were very stern, some were very real, some were funny, and some were poignant. But he trusted me and he trusted me with his most valuable asset. The talent. Yeah. So, you know, I was very grateful for all my opportunities in WWE, and assistance is ongoing now and I’ve been a very lucky guy in this business."

He continued to share insights into McMahon's leadership style, saying, "Sometimes, the last guy to talk to him could sway him in a different way. But for me, he was just a man’s man. And I think that’s what he liked about me when we were alone and just the two of us in a meeting. The meetings were very succinct. They were real. And I just had a great, believe it or not. I had a great time working with Vince, working for him, learning under him and all those things."

Ross also spoke about their differing philosophies, "But did we always get along? No, we didn’t have the same basic philosophy. Sometimes, he liked to sizzle. I like steak. There are many. One of us is wrong. He just meant that we like different things."