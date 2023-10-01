Lio Rush Declares Japan His New Home After NJPW Road to Destruction

After the recent NJPW Road to Destruction event, Lio Rush took the opportunity to speak highly of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, declaring Japan as his chosen residence.

“As of right now, I don’t have a home. Right now, I’m currently in Japan. I’m currently in Tokyo because I sacrificed everything back at home, for this. I left it all in the past. When you want something bad in life, when you feel it deep in your soul, deep in your heart, deep in the pit of your gut, you have to go after it. You have to chase it, hunt it down, you better believe I’m going to hunt. 2016, I met this man [Kazuchika Okada] right here and I said, ‘One day, I will become the man in Japan.’ I know that isn’t done alone, and that’s why I have him. This is why I have CHAOS and I have family. It can’t be done alone. From this point forward, you’re looking at the man of Japan.”

Expanding on his remarks backstage, he added: “I currently don’t have a home. I stand corrected, Japan is my new home. Not by force, but by choice. I left everything. I left it all. Two suitcases, a couple of plane tickets because my family will be joining me. I will continue to fight. I believe in myself more than anybody will ever believe in me, even Okada. As much respect as I have for him and CHAOS, I believe in me. That’s why I’m here. To do something that’s never been done before. To step through the doors of New Japan and the gates of the Rising Sun and capture something that I’ve been dreaming about for a very long time. I want it all. I’ve done it all, seen it all, except one thing, the IWGP Junior Title.”