Swerve Strickland Eager to Face WWE Hall of Famer Edge in AEW

Speculation is mounting about WWE Hall of Famer Edge possibly making his AEW debut at tonight's WrestleDream PPV. Many AEW talents are eager for a chance to share the ring with the legend, including Swerve Strickland.

In a conversation with MuscleManMalcom, Strickland expressed his desire to face off against Edge in AEW:

“Absolutely. Without a doubt. I already tagged with his partner — his ex-partner, I should say, Christian. One of the biggest moments in that match for me, and I've said this before in another interview, was — and a lot of people don't mention that match, but one of the biggest moments was us doing the Double Spear. So that goes to show you how much [Edge] means to me and my career."