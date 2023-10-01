WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Swerve Strickland Eager to Face WWE Hall of Famer Edge in AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

Speculation is mounting about WWE Hall of Famer Edge possibly making his AEW debut at tonight's WrestleDream PPV. Many AEW talents are eager for a chance to share the ring with the legend, including Swerve Strickland.

In a conversation with MuscleManMalcom, Strickland expressed his desire to face off against Edge in AEW:

“Absolutely. Without a doubt. I already tagged with his partner — his ex-partner, I should say, Christian. One of the biggest moments in that match for me, and I've said this before in another interview, was — and a lot of people don't mention that match, but one of the biggest moments was us doing the Double Spear. So that goes to show you how much [Edge] means to me and my career."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #edge #swerve strickland

