Kota Ibushi Hints at Upcoming Dream Bout with Mystery Opponent

Kota Ibushi returns to All Elite Wrestling tonight for a marquee bout at AEW WrestleDream. He will join forces with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho to battle against Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ibushi talked about his aspirations.

“I hope to be able to play a role in deepening the connection between Japan and the United States,” Ibushi stated. “After that, I have a personal aspiration to square off in a dream bout against an opponent I’ve yet to face. You'll find out who it is soon enough. I’m a big fan of Tony Khan and AEW, and I’m thrilled to be involved. Tony has always said that AEW is the best professional wrestling organization globally, so I’m eagerly anticipating my role here. I have a myriad of goals yet to accomplish, including at WrestleDream.”

Ibushi and Omega share a storied past as the Golden Lovers, and Ibushi has been Omega's partner in each of his AEW bouts.

“If I get the opportunity to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles alongside Kenny, words will fail to express my emotions,” Ibushi elaborated. “Just know it would be nothing short of spectacular. In teaming with Kenny, I'll push my boundaries and bring an aggressive style. We aim to prove that The Golden Lovers are timeless. All of this is a part of my journey within AEW, and I hope that The Golden Lovers and The Elite can further elevate the world of professional wrestling.”