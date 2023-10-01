Tony Khan Talks AEW WrestleDream in Sports Illustrated Interview, Hints at "New Era" for AEW

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly anticipated AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view happening tonight.

The event serves as a homage to the late Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW. Khan also hinted that this could be a transformative moment for AEW, fueling speculation about the possible debut of Edge.

"When Antonio Inoki passed away, the wrestling world lost a king," Khan stated. "Mr. Inoki built a legacy and created a kingdom that has touched us all. He has been an inspiration to countless individuals like myself who envision what professional wrestling can become."

Khan went on to say, "I am among the many who were influenced by Mr. Inoki during his extraordinary life. Since we lost him exactly a year ago, I have been committed to organizing an event that allows fans globally to celebrate his incredible achievements and enduring fighting spirit."

"Tonight in Seattle, we will pay tribute to Mr. Inoki," Khan added. "The sport's top champions and rivalries will be spotlighted, ushering in a new chapter for AEW at WrestleDream."