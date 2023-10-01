WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Advocates for Newly-Free Agent to Join AEW Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

Fightful Select initially broke the news that Sami Callihan, the ex-IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, was nearing the end of his contract with IMPACT Wrestling, set to expire on September 30th. The report indicated mutual interest between both parties to potentially renew the contract, but this doesn't appear to have come to fruition.

Callihan verified his free agent status via social media, stating that he would be available for bookings post-September 30th. PWInsider disclosed that fans can catch Callihan's farewell performance on the IMPACT episode airing October 12th, where he will join forces with Rich Swann to compete against The Rascalz for the IMPACT Tag Team Title. The match has already been recorded, confirming that Callihan has fulfilled his obligations with IMPACT Wrestling.

In a follow-up, Fightful Select revealed that there's a strong push within AEW to bring in Callihan, particularly from Jon Moxley. The two Ohio natives have reportedly maintained an amicable relationship over the years.

The buzz also suggests that Callihan is being considered for backstage producer roles in other wrestling organizations.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #jon moxley #sami callihan

