WWE Supershow Results From San Francisco, CA 9/30/23

Here are the outcomes from the WWE event held on Saturday at San Francisco's Chase Center, as reported by WrestlingBodySlam.com:
- The New Day (comprised of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) emerged victorious against Imperium (featuring Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
- In a WWE Intercontinental Title Match, Gunther (c) successfully defended his title against Chad Gable
- LA Knight bested Austin Theory
- Nia Jax overcame Zoey Stark
- Cody Rhodes triumphed over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a high-stakes
- Street Fight. An interference by JD McDonagh was thwarted by a timely intervention from Jey Uso.
- Bronson Reed secured a win over Otis, who was accompanied by Maxxine DuPri
- During the WWE Women’s Title Match, IYO Sky (c) held her ground against Charlotte Flair
In the WWE World Heavyweight Title bout, Seth Rollins (c) successfully defended his championship against The Miz.
Seth Freakin Rollins at Chase Center San Francisco #wwe #sethrollins #chasecenter #wwesupershow pic.twitter.com/uewqtl3JJi— Bustanut (@bustanutent) October 1, 2023
.@ArcherOfInfamy makes an entrance for the San Francisco Street Fight! @WWE pic.twitter.com/M0AIWjfIuG— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 1, 2023
San Francisco is ready 💪#WWESupershow @WWE pic.twitter.com/KNeFDyAD8H— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 1, 2023
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com