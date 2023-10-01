WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Supershow Results From San Francisco, CA 9/30/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

WWE Supershow Results From San Francisco, CA 9/30/23

Here are the outcomes from the WWE event held on Saturday at San Francisco's Chase Center, as reported by WrestlingBodySlam.com:

- The New Day (comprised of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) emerged victorious against Imperium (featuring Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

- In a WWE Intercontinental Title Match, Gunther (c) successfully defended his title against Chad Gable

- LA Knight bested Austin Theory

- Nia Jax overcame Zoey Stark

- Cody Rhodes triumphed over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a high-stakes

- Street Fight. An interference by JD McDonagh was thwarted by a timely intervention from Jey Uso.

- Bronson Reed secured a win over Otis, who was accompanied by Maxxine DuPri

- During the WWE Women’s Title Match, IYO Sky (c) held her ground against Charlotte Flair
In the WWE World Heavyweight Title bout, Seth Rollins (c) successfully defended his championship against The Miz.


