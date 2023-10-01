ROH TV SPOILERS: Results from 9/30/23 Seattle, WA Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

ROH Stages TV Tapings at Saturday's Collision Event in Seattle, WA; Matches to Be Aired on Upcoming ROH TV Episode.

- Satoshi Kojima bested Tony Nese. Prior to the bout, Nese was delivering a promo about bread when Kojima made his entrance. Kojima is slated to participate in a mixed eight-person tag match at Sunday's WrestleDream event.

- Josh Woods emerged victorious over Tyler Payne

- Athena secured a win against Leyla Hirsch

- Rocky Romero outperformed Christopher Daniels

- Scorpio Sky triumphed over Fred Rosser, who regularly appears on NJPW's US shows.

- Willow Nightingale, Kiera Hogan, and Sky Blue overcame Lady Frost & The Renegade Twins

- Ethan Page beat Invictus Khash

- TMDK (Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste) conquered The Infantry. TMDK is set to vie for the AEW

- Trios titles at WrestleDream.

- Darius Martin defeated Lee Moriarty

- Billie Starks submitted Trish Adora, with Athena in her corner.

- Shane Taylor Promotions won a four-way match against Griff Garrison & Cole Karter, Iron Savages, and Workhorsemen, as Taylor downed Karter with a punch.

- Komander, Gravity, and Metalik bested Angelico, Serpentico, and Gringo Loco