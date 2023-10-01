WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Indie Standout Spotted Backstage at AEW Collision in Seattle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

Indie Standout Spotted Backstage at AEW Collision in Seattle

Vinny Pacifico was seen at AEW Collision tonight, but it appears he was there merely to visit other performers. As of the moment, there's no indication he participated in any dark matches or made any tapings.

Pacifico has a history with AEW, having wrestled for the promotion earlier this year as well as in 2020. In addition to his AEW appearances, he has also wrestled for NJPW, appeared at an NXT taping in 2021, and took part in several ROH events back in 2019.

Tags: #aew #collision #vinny pacifico

