AEW WrestleDream 2023: Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. Headline Tonight's Stacked Card

Tonight AEW presents the WrestleDream 2023 tonight at 8 pm EST, exclusively available through the Bleacher Report app in the U.S. and FITE TV for international audiences. The Zero-Hour pre-show kicks off an hour earlier at 7 pm EST.
Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Singles Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher)
ROH Tag Team Championship Handicap Match: MJF (champion) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)
AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (champion) vs. Julia Hart
AEW TNT Championship Two out of Three Falls Match: Christian Cage (champion) vs. Darby Allin
NJPW Strong & ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook
Trios Match: Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho
Singles Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
AEW Trios Title: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (champions) vs. TMDK - Pre-Show Match
Pre-Show Match: Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus
Eight-Person Tag Pre-Show Match: Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz
Pre-Show Singles Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett
