WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW WrestleDream 2023: Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. Headline Tonight's Stacked Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

AEW WrestleDream 2023: Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. Headline Tonight's Stacked Card

Tonight AEW presents the WrestleDream 2023 tonight at 8 pm EST, exclusively available through the Bleacher Report app in the U.S. and FITE TV for international audiences. The Zero-Hour pre-show kicks off an hour earlier at 7 pm EST.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Match Card

Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Singles Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher)

ROH Tag Team Championship Handicap Match: MJF (champion) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (champion) vs. Julia Hart

AEW TNT Championship Two out of Three Falls Match: Christian Cage (champion) vs. Darby Allin

NJPW Strong & ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook

Trios Match: Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho

Singles Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Matches:

AEW Trios Title: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (champions) vs. TMDK - Pre-Show Match

Pre-Show Match: Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus

Eight-Person Tag Pre-Show Match: Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz

Pre-Show Singles Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett


Tags: #aew #wrestledream

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84255/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π