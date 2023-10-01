AEW WrestleDream 2023: Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. Headline Tonight's Stacked Card

Tonight AEW presents the WrestleDream 2023 tonight at 8 pm EST, exclusively available through the Bleacher Report app in the U.S. and FITE TV for international audiences. The Zero-Hour pre-show kicks off an hour earlier at 7 pm EST.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Match Card

Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Singles Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher)

ROH Tag Team Championship Handicap Match: MJF (champion) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (champion) vs. Julia Hart

AEW TNT Championship Two out of Three Falls Match: Christian Cage (champion) vs. Darby Allin

NJPW Strong & ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook

Trios Match: Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho

Singles Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Matches:

AEW Trios Title: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (champions) vs. TMDK - Pre-Show Match

Pre-Show Match: Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus

Eight-Person Tag Pre-Show Match: Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz

Pre-Show Singles Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett