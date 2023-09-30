NXT No Mercy Results For September 30th, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE NXT No Mercy results from Saturday, September 30, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT NO MERCY RESULTS (9/30/2023)

And the official pre-show for tonight's NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event is now officially off-and-running. Some hype videos are being shown now before we shoot live to the panel.

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot inside the studios where the pre-show panel of Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Sam Roberts join us.

After the three introduce themselves they each give their thoughts on tonight's show as a whole. We are shown footage of Tiffany Stratton arriving to the arena earlier today for her main event against Becky Lynch in an "Extreme Rules" match for the NXT Women's title.

It is announced that Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin will open up the main show for tonight's No Mercy. Obviously Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan will be the first match of the evening, as it is part of the Kickoff Show.

From there, we shoot backstage live where Dragon Lee is interviewed briefly about his role as the special referee in the NXT North American Championship showdown between Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams. The pre-show panelists then give their thoughts on the bout.

They wrap their talk about the NXT North American title bout and then we shoot to the pre-match video package that tells the story leading up to tonight's NXT Heritage Cup showdown between Butch and Noam Dar. We then shoot live backstage and we see Dar and The Meta-Four arriving to the building.

Dar says he's all fun-and-games until he's not. He says he won't get his fingers broken by Butch tonight because he needs to be able to carry his Heritage Cup trophy around. The pre-show panelists then run down the special rules for Heritage Cup bouts.

The panelists read a tweet from Butch's page about Tyler Bate being in his corner tonight. The panelists talk about what impact this bit of news might have during the match tonight.

We shoot backstage live where we see Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. The two talk about their destiny and how they dedicate their win tonight to their grandfathers. They vow to become the new NXT Tag-Team Champions. We return to the panelists, who now give their thoughts on the four-way showdown tonight for the tag straps.

Now we shoot backstage live where we see NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes side-to-side with his pal Trick Williams, who is also in title action tonight. The two make their way into the building and then we shoot to a quick commercial break. When we return, we see a Hayes video package.

The NXT No Mercy 2023 theme song of Ryan Oakes & Loveless' "Heavyweight" for tonight gets some promotional love. It is mentioned that the song has garnered 280 million lifetime streams. Morant then introduces a Hayes-Ilja Dragunov video package telling the story leading up to their title rematch tonight.

From there, we head backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. She asks Trick about Carmelo's match. He picks him to beat Dragunov. Hayes vows he and Trick both walk out of No Mercy tonight with titles on their shoulders.

The panelists show us a tweet from Shawn Michaels about the women of NXT earning the main event spot for tonight's show. Is it that, or is it Becky Lynch coming down and winning the title? Either way, it's confirmed that they will be going on last tonight. The pre-show package telling the story leading up to their "Extreme Rules" title bout airs.

Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport

After the panelists talk about the main event for tonight, they mention the pre-show match coming up next. We head to a commercial break on that note. When we return, Kelani Jordan's theme hits and we shoot inside the arena.

Booker T and Vic Joseph welcome us inside as the newcomer to the women's division in NXT settles inside the squared circle. Her music dies down and now the theme for Blair Davenport hits. Out comes the NXT women's veteran for our lone pre-show match here on the No Mercy Kickoff Show.

The bell sounds and the crowd pops as our first match of the evening gets officially off-and-running. Davenport jumps into the early offensive lead. The crowd is responding well to everything these two are doing early on. Jordan hits a nice hip-toss and a drop kick for a big pop.

Davenport dumps Jordan out to the floor. Her foot gets caught on the rope on the way out, making for an awkward landing. Davenport goes out after Jordan on the floor and then rolls her back into the ring, where she continues to work her over. Jordan starts to fight back after a big back elbow.

She gets in some innovative offense for a close near fall attempt. Jordan goes for a split-legged moonsault, but Davenport gets the knees up. She hits a big shot to the spine of Jordan and then connects with her finisher for the pin fall victory. Good pre-show match to get the crowd going for tonight.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Gigi Dolin Gives Blair Davenport A Receipt For Her Attack

After the match, Gigi Dolin hits the ring and attacks Davenport from the behind as the crowd goes wild. The commentators remind us that Davenport attacked Dolin in the dark earlier this week on NXT on USA. A ton of referees come out to break them up. The fans chant "Let them fight!" We head to a commercial break.

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

We return to the panelists, who run down their thoughts on the opener between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. We see the parking lot brawl that ended Tuesday night's go-home NXT on USA show.

We see the pre-match video package for the bout and then the panelists give their final thoughts on it before running down the rest of the card and wrapping up the pre-show. From there, we switch gears and get ready for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 on the WWE Network on Peacock.

The cool video game-style cold open video package kicks off the main show for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023. We then shoot inside the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

Now we hear the dogs barking as Bron Breakker's theme comes on. Out comes the former NXT Champion in a Mantaur-style dog's head on over his head. Something like that. He makes his way to the ring to a chorus full of boos. He settles inside and his theme music dies down.

The theme for Baron Corbin plays and out he comes on a motorcycle with a gang-style bandana around the bottom half of his face. The crowd roars as he drives his way down to the ring. He hops off the bike and takes his leather jacket off. Booker T does his annoying "Oh yeah!" stuff as this one gets ready to get started.

Breakker runs and launches himself over the ropes, splashing onto Corbin to get this one off to a violent start. Breakker and Corbin fight through the crowd as security tries to stop them and get them into the ring. The match has yet to officially start. Vic Joseph makes his second Dr. Dre California Love reference in eight minutes, for those keeping count.

Corbin gets Breakker laid out on the commentary table and leaps off the barricade for a senton, but Breakker moves. Corbin bounces off the table violently. Breakker brings Corbin into the ring and the referee finally calls for the bell to get this one officially off-and-running.

Breakker hits a super-Frankensteiner off the top-rope and a big running power slam for a close near fall. Corbin fights back and hits a big Deep 6 for a close near fall of his own. We see Corbin look for the End of Days, but Breakker avoids it and clotheslines him to the floor. On the floor, Corbin recovers and chokeslams Breakker through the commentary table.

Bron shakes it off, sits up like the Undertaker and spears Corbin. Back in the ring, he takes his straps down and gets ready for his finisher. Robert Stone hits the ring and Breakker launches him to the floor, but then turns around into an End Of Days from Corbin for the pin fall victory. Great opener.

Winner: Baron Corbin

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Trick Williams

Following a quick commercial break, we shoot to "earlier today" footage of Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch both arriving to the arena for tonight's "Extreme Rules" main event showdown for the NXT Women's Championship.

We then see footage from this past Tuesday Of Trick Williams earning a shot at the NXT North American Championship tonight. The Kickoff Show interview with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams is shown after that. The video wraps up and return inside the arena.

The familiar sounds of Dragon Lee's theme hits and out he comes in his mask with the zebra-striped cut-off sleeveless referee shirt. He heads to the ring to serve as special guest referee for our next match of the evening, which will be our first title tilt of tonight's show.

Dragon Lee settles in the ring and his theme wraps up. Now Trick Williams' cool ass ring walk takes place, as the fans loudly chant "Whoop that Trick!" as Booker T goes nuts with ad-libs on commentary. Awesome stuff. Gotta love it. He settles in the ring and his bad ass entrance wraps up.

Now the theme for Dominik Mysterio hits and out comes the smiling member of The Judgment Day for his scheduled defense of the NXT North American Championship. The crowd boos him like crazy, as you'd expect. He soaks it up and plays into it greatly as always.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. As soon as we start, Dom charges across the ring and hits a sneak attack drop kick on Trick. He quickly goes for the cover but Trick kicks out. Dom complains to Dragon Lee about the speed of his count. Trick works over Dom now and runs him over with a big shoulder tackle.

Trick follows up with a drop kick of his own. Dom doesn't like the look of the play on the field and rolls out to the floor to recover. He grabs his title and tries walking off but is stopped and run over by Trick on the floor. Trick brings him back into the ring and goes back to work on him. The fans chant "We want Mami!"

Dom takes advantage of an opportunity and shifts the offensive momentum in his favor for the first time in the match. The crowd boos like crazy as he works Trick over on the floor and then brings him back into the ring where he continues to control the action.

"Dirty" Dom cuts off Trick's comeback attempt and hits a 6-1-9. He goes for a super kick but ends up blasting Dragon Lee by mistake. Dragon is out on the floor as Trick takes over. He goes for the cover but no one is there to count the pin. Another ref comes out and goes for the count but Dom kicks out before the count of three.

Trick takes over again but Dom ends up taking out the back-up referee as well. The action spills out to the floor where Dom starts blatantly breaking the rules with no ref around. He slams Trick into the ring post and rolls him back in the ring. He goes to the top and looks for a frog splash but Trick moves.

He goes for the cover but again no one is there to count. Dom looks to get in a shot with the belt, but Trick hits a big knee that slams the title into Dom's face. He goes for the cover. Dragon Lee recovers and hits the ring in time to make the count. 1-2-3. We have a new NXT North American Champion. The fans loudly chant "Whoop that Trick!" as his theme plays. He celebrates with the title.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Trick Williams

NXT World Tag-Team Championship

The Family (C) vs. Los Lotharios vs. The Creed Brothers vs. OTM

We shoot to the pre-match video package for our next bout of the evening, which is our second consecutive title bout, as the NXT World Tag-Team Championships are on-the-line next.

Back inside the arena, the theme for The Creed Brothers hits and out comes Julius and Brutus Creed make their way out with Ivy Nile. Out next is the duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. OTM comes out on bicycles next.

Finally, the theme for the reigning and defending NXT World Tag-Team Champions hits and out comes The Family duo of Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Angel Garza and Julius Creed kick things off for their respective teams. All eight guys quickly end up in the ring and a giant brawl breaks out among everyone. Order is restored and we see Stacks take over for his team. D'Angelo gets taken out and Stacks ends up on the apron as OTM takes over control of the action.

Ivy Nile thinks Scrypts is getting too close for comfort, so she hits a big kick that sends him flying at ringside. Brutus Creed gets the hot tag and starts firing up on offense. He pulls the straps down and now he and Julius take over. Julius hits suplexes on everything that moves as Brutus goes for an ankle lock on Stacks.

Tony D'Angelo, who was helped to the back earlier, is fighting through referees to come back out. He limps back down to the ring and gets inside. He starts taking it to everyone that moves, including hitting a big spinebuster on Carrillo in mid-air.

Things build to a spot where all eight men are fighting on the top ropes in opposing corners. All four hit super-plexes off the top for a huge crowd pop. The commentators literally didn't say a word during the spot or during the instant replays. They let that just breathe. Cool stuff.

Carrillo hits a wild top-rope drop kick and then Brutus hits a Brutus Bomb off the ropes onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Back in the ring, The Family hit their double-team finisher to retain. Great match.

Winners and STILL NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Family

NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Noam Dar (C) vs. Butch

We shoot backstage and we see Trick Williams celebrating with Carmelo Hayes after winning the North American title earlier tonight. We then see Becky Lynch with a grocery cart walking around backstage collecting weapons.

Now we return inside the arena where Butch's theme hits and he makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Noam Dar' theme hits and out comes the reigning NXT Heritage Cup Champion accompanied by The Meta-Four.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Round one ends with Butch yanking at Dar's fingers looking for a finish. Dar hangs on and blasts Butch with a KO shot right at the bell. Tyler Bate helps him up between rounds.

Round two jumps off with Dar quickly jumping on Butch. Oro Mensah gets in a cheap shot behind the ref's back and Dar gets the pin to go up 1-0.

The third round starts with Dar in control. We see The Meta-Four and Bate in a stand-off at ringside after some early round three action. Back in the ring, Butch takes over and scores a pin to even things 1-1 going into the fourth round.

We see the fourth and fifth rounds come to an end with neither man adding anything to the score board. In the sixth and final round, we see Oro Mensah get involved with a cheap shot again. This time Butch hangs on. Butch hits a Bitter End and goes for the cover but Dar kicks out.

Butch slaps on an arm-bar and yanks at the fingers of Dar. We see Gallus hit the ringside area to beat down Tyler Bate. Butch leaps and splashes onto them fron the ring. When he rolls back in the ring he hits Dar with a kick but then another Gallus member hits the ring and turns Butch inside-out.

Dar follows up with a pin and gets the three-count to go up 2-1. With the win, Dar retains the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. Good match.

Winner and STILL NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Noam Dar

NXT World Championship

Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

It's time for our co-main event of the evening!

The pre-show video package airs to tell the story leading up to our scheduled rematch between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov for the NXT World Championship. The video package wraps up and we head back inside the arena.

Ilja Dragunov's theme hits and out he comes with the red lights on, leading the fans like a conductor as his classic-style entrance tune rocks on. He settles in the ring to a nice pop and looks all business ahead of his second championship opportunity.

We hear some sound drops from Carmelo Hayes as jerseys drop from the rafters for Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, Grayson Waller, Noam Dar, Wes Lee and others he has defeated during his NXT Championship reign. An additional Dragunov jersey drops as if it's a given he's "not gonna miss when he shoots" tonight.

The regular Hayes theme hits and out comes 'Melo Game for his latest title defense. He looks all business as well as he power-walks to the ring and settles inside the squared circle for our co-main event of the evening. The formal ring introductions are given and then the bell sounds.

Dragunov immediately charges across the ring and instantly starts taking it to Hayes in savage fashion. He stomps away at the champ and jumps out into a huge early offensive lead in this highly-anticipated title tilt.

It stays like this for several minutes, with Dragunov dominating the offense for the first several minutes. Hayes eventually fights his way back into competitive form and the crowd rallies behind him, big, as he takes over. He hits a big bulldog off a backwards springboard in a beautiful spot.

We hear a loud "This is Awesome!" chant as Hayes struggles to finish Dragunov off. We see a huge coast to coast spot into a super close near fall that elicits another similar passionate chant from the Bakersfield crowd. Hayes knocks Dragunov down and heads to the top-rope. Dragunov pops up and decks Hayes before he can "take his shot."

A loud "Holy sh*t!" chant breaks out after Dragunov seemingly finishes Hayes off after two H-Bombs but can't get the three-count. Vic even mentions on commentary that he almost said a four-letter word that might've got him fired. Hayes hits a huge kick that knocks Ilja silly and falls onto him for a cover that Dragunov kicks out of.

Fans loudly chant "NXT! NXT!" as this is quickly turning into classic status. Hayes hits an inverted cutter on Dragunov from the hard part of the ring apron out to the floor at ringside. Both guys are down and out as another "This is Awesome!" chant breaks out.

Hayes rolls him back in the ring and comes off the top, only to be caught on the way down by a big clothesline. Dragunov heads to the top-rope and connects with an insane super-H-Bomb. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count for the pin fall victory. We have a new NXT World Champion. Excellent match.

Winner and NEW NXT World Champion: Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship (Extreme Rules)

Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

It's main event time!

The pre-show video package airs now to get us ready for our final match of the evening, which is an "Extreme Rules" match between Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's World Championship.

After it wraps up, we return inside the arena where we see Tegan Nox sitting in the crowd, as she faces the winner of this one in a title showdown on Monday's Raw. Tiffany Stratton's theme hits and the former title holder makes her way to the ring.

A special video airs and then Becky Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man" for her defense of the NXT Women's Championship in this highly-anticipated "Extreme Rules" showdown. She comes out with her title, but without the grocery cart full of weapons she was getting ready all night.

She stops and turns around. She comes back out with the grocery cart full of weapons. The commentators point out that Stratton already has brass knuckles on her hand. The brawl is on between these two immediately. They brawl at ringside and into the crowd. Weapons are being used straight out of the gate.

Lynch gets a hold of a necklace or something and whips Stratton with it as they fight through the crowd. Back down in the ring, we see Stratton take back over, but not for long as Lynch fights back. She knocks Tiffany out to the floor and then leaps from the ring apron to take her down. She then wheels the grocery cart and slams it into Tiffany.

"The Man" beats down Tiffany with a bunch of barbie dolls and toys and tries going for the cover. Tiffany kicks out. Lynch throws the barbies at Tiffany as she heads out to the floor to recover. Tiffany holds up a trash can lid as a shield as Lynch continues throwing crap at her.

Stratton takes over again back in the ring. Lynch fights back and lays her out. Stratton's eye is cut and bleeding. Lynch reaches under the ring and pulls out a table for a huge pop. She sets it up. Stratton comes out after her but can't find her. She checks under the ring and Lynch sprays her with a fire extinguisher. A barbed wire bat is brought out and used.

Lynch power bombs Stratton off the hard part of the ring apron to the floor. Lynch looks for a Man Handle Slam on Stratton on the commentary table. Stratton avoids it and hurricanrana's Lynch down to the floor. She lays her out on the table set up earlier. She climbs to the top-rope and hits a huge dive for a splash onto Lynch. The table doesn't break.

Back in the ring, Stratton has Lynch dead to rights. She climbs to the top-rope and hits another picture-perfect swanton for a super close near fall attempt. Lynch kicks out and the loud "This is Awesome!" chants break out. Lynch gets a bunch of steel chairs in the ring and hits a huge Man-Handle Slam for the pin fall victory. The fans give this one a standing ovation. Well deserved. Great main event.

Lynch celebrates the big win. After the match, we shoot into the locker room where Carmelo Hayes comes in apologizing to Trick Williams for not getting the job done tonight. Trick consoles an emotional Hayes as we go off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Becky Lynch