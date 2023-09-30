Is Tony Khan Preparing a Huge Surprise for AEW's WrestleDream Event?

AEW is gearing up for a potentially groundbreaking WrestleDream event this Sunday night, with buzz around major surprises and possible new signings.

Mariah May's US Debut on the Horizon?

One name swirling in the rumor mill is Mariah May, who could be making her mark on the U.S. wrestling scene. May recently confirmed via her Twitter/X account that she has concluded her time with STARDOM in Japan.

She shared, "Today was my last match. Thank you everyone! I love Japan, I love STARDOM, I love everyone! Don't forget about me! Club Venus is here! Mariah May was here! See you!"

Adding further intrigue, May later posted a follow-up: "I came to STARDOM in December with 2 suitcases and the intention of being here for a few months. I said goodbye to my niece and told her I'll see you in 3 months. And now I get to go home just in time for her birthday. STARDOM is family. I'll be back because I have unfinished business."

Mercedes Mone an Uncertain Prospect

Another name mentioned in relation to AEW's event is Mercedes Mone. While there have been discussions between Mone and AEW President Tony Khan, there's still no confirmation that she's medically cleared to compete due to her ankle injury.

Possible Streaming Deal and "New Era" Teased

Tony Khan has been hinting at the start of a "new era" at WrestleDream. Industry chatter suggests that an announcement about a streaming deal with Max (formerly known as HBO Max) could be in the pipeline. Khan has also indicated his intentions to continue the partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. As of now, AEW shows are expected to stay on TBS and TNT, with pay-per-view events possibly migrating to Max.

Edge Creates Buzz, Allin and Cage Main Event Confirmed

Adding to the excitement, there's strong speculation about the appearance of Edge, also known as Adam Copeland. This comes after Darby Allin revealed during the Countdown to WrestleDream show that his match against Christian Cage would serve as the main event.

Allin stated, "I've waited to be in the main event of a show for so long. My whole entire life, I never felt good enough. There was always a voice in the back of my head saying, You shouldn't be here. You don't deserve any of this. But like I said, the only time I felt validated was when I was TNT champion. Then you got a guy like Christian Cage. He's got the one thing that made me feel like I meant in this whole entire world."