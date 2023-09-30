WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2023

TMZ Exposes Video of Inebriated Matt Riddle at NYC Airport, Not Allowed to Board Flight

Earlier this week, Matt Riddle took to Instagram to claim that a police officer at a New York City airport had sexually harassed him, leading to his absence from a Raw event. The post has since been removed.

Authorities from the Port Authority were alerted to a disruptive individual who was identified as Riddle. Although he spoke with law enforcement, no formal report was logged. Nevertheless, the Port Authority is conducting its own internal investigation. Additionally, Riddle was withdrawn from house shows before his eventual release along with other talent.

TMZ has unveiled video footage showing Riddle appearing inebriated while at the airport waiting for his flight.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that Riddle passed the time during a flight delay by consuming beverages and raising his voice at fellow passengers. At one point, he even seized a microphone to shout into it. Despite other passengers being able to board, Riddle was denied entry to the plane due to his state.

Police arrived in response to his disruptive conduct, but opted not to file a report after Riddle expressed remorse for his actions.


