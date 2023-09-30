WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Finally Reveals Why He Ignored CM Punk's Self-Proclaimed AEW World Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2023

Before his exit from AEW, CM Punk was mainly featured on Collision, where he declared himself the "REAL" AEW World Champion. Punk even went as far as to customize a belt by spray-painting an "X" on it.

MJF broke his silence on the matter in a recent conversation with Wrestle Purists.

"I never commented on it," MJF shared. "Let me clarify. I’m not going to pretend I’m all for the company, but I absolutely support professional wrestling. Collision matters. Its success is crucial."

MJF went on to say, "Having a star like him promote a championship everyone on Collision could vie for made perfect sense. Tony Khan can't have me everywhere, as much as he might want to. I had no problem with it. Honestly, it was a non-issue for me."

For the full MJF interview, see the Wrestle Purists' YouTube video linked below.


