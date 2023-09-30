MJF Finally Reveals Why He Ignored CM Punk's Self-Proclaimed AEW World Championship

Before his exit from AEW, CM Punk was mainly featured on Collision, where he declared himself the "REAL" AEW World Champion. Punk even went as far as to customize a belt by spray-painting an "X" on it.

MJF broke his silence on the matter in a recent conversation with Wrestle Purists.

"I never commented on it," MJF shared. "Let me clarify. I’m not going to pretend I’m all for the company, but I absolutely support professional wrestling. Collision matters. Its success is crucial."

MJF went on to say, "Having a star like him promote a championship everyone on Collision could vie for made perfect sense. Tony Khan can't have me everywhere, as much as he might want to. I had no problem with it. Honestly, it was a non-issue for me."

