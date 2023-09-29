WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

UK Viewers to Enjoy AEW WrestleDream at No Cost

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

UK Viewers to Enjoy AEW WrestleDream at No Cost

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ITV 4 plans to broadcast WrestleDream on Thursday, October 5th. Similar to other AEW shows in the UK, if viewers wish to watch the event live or the morning after, they will need to purchase the pay-per-view.

The special event commemorating Antonio Inoki's contributions to the sport will be broadcast live via pay-per-view channels on Sunday, October 1st. The spectacle will feature top talents from the hosting organization, along with wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Though a welcome move for supporters in the UK, All In's decision to make their 2024 event accessible in this manner is financially risky. It "could hurt the PPV buys in the U.K. and will certainly hurt the late buys." Observers noted that back in late August, All In was aired and made available for on-demand viewing on ITV 4 just days after the monumental event wrapped up.

Vince Russo Reiterates Speculation That Tony Khan Is Bankrolling AEW Collision Himself

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has doubled down on his previous theory that Tony Khan is personally funding the program. Russo initially [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 29, 2023 07:16AM


Tags: #aew #wrestledream #itv #uk #united kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84245/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π