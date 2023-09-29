Kevin Nash Addresses Criticism Over His WWE Championship Run

During his podcast "Kliq This," Kevin Nash confessed he was "blessed" to receive a top position in WWE when he wasn't fully prepared to lead the company or even produce memorable bouts. Despite this, Nash's business acumen allowed him to grasp why Vince McMahon took a gamble on him, especially during a period when WWE was experiencing declining attendance and TV ratings.

"My thing is this, I went from f—ing Oz to having the IC, Tag, and World Title in three years," Nash revealed. "Even though I was the lowest-drawing champion of all time or whatever people want to say about me, I still am the longest-reigning champion in the 1990s which [includes] the Attitude Era. I just happened to be the president during the depression," he continued, referring to WWE's fiscal hardships during his tenure. "I wouldn't change it. The reason I got everything I did ... after the drug trials ... I read someone say 'You're a good-looking giant dude — that's why you got to where you got.' No f—ing s–t! I was the biggest dude ... I was lean and clean. That's why I got pushed."

Nash acknowledged that even though he was "so f—ing green" and completely "unaware of what I was executing in the ring," he was committed to validating McMahon's decision to push him. "I was just a guy Vince chose. What was I supposed to say? No?" Nash accurately notes that his 358-day stint as WWE Champion establishes him as the longest-reigning World Champion in WWE during the '90s, narrowly edging out Yokozuna's 280-day run.