"Women Paid Me to Flex": Tommy Dreamer on His Pre-Wrestling Days

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

"Women Paid Me to Flex": Tommy Dreamer on His Pre-Wrestling Days

You might remember Tommy Dreamer, the "Innovator of Violence," notably rocking suspenders during his ECW days. On a recent episode of Hornswoggle's "Small Talk" podcast, the current IMPACT Wrestling performer stood by his past fashion choices. Dreamer said,

“I fully support the suspender look. That would be my best look. I used to be a topless waiter at an all-male revue. I was a topless waiter at like Chippendales. Now they’re paying me to put my clothes on. Longer story short, Sandman was a legit Chippendales dancer. I was a bouncer. There was an all-male revue and my friend was like, ‘You’re a good looking guy, you can make a lot of money.’ I was supporting the wrestling habit, trying to do whatever I could to make it. I had a great body.”

He added, “Women used to pay me money to look at my boobies and flex for them. Now all I have to do is jump and they can look at them move.”

