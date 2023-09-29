WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Questions Tiffany Stratton's Limits Ahead of Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, Becky Lynch opened up about her upcoming NXT Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton, scheduled for NXT No Mercy this Saturday. Lynch, who wrested the title from Stratton, didn't hold back her thoughts on her competitor.

"We'll see what happens. But look, Tiffany is someone who has all the elements for stardom. She walks in and commands attention—she has the strength, the agility, and the charisma. But when it comes down to it, what really matters is what's in your heart," Lynch said. "That's the energy that the audience connects with. It doesn’t matter how skilled you are, it’s about your passion for the sport. And I intend to test that. I want to see just how far she's willing to go in an Extreme Rules match."


