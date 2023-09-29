NJPW Confirms Return of Battle in the Valley to San Jose Civic Center for Second Consecutive Year

NJPW has released an official statement confirming that their inaugural U.S. show for 2024 will once again be Battle in the Valley. The event is set to take place at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California, marking the second consecutive year at this venue. More information is available below.

Just nine days after an epic start to the 2024 calendar in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Battle in the Valley will see NJPW’s best from Japan, America and beyond vie for control of a hotly contested year.

In 2023, a capacity crowd at the Civic bore witness to Mercedes Moné capturing the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI, while Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada continued a classic rivalry over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. As the struggle for power unfolds in a new year, who will emerge victorious from Battle in the Valley in 2024?