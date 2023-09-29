WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Confirms Return of Battle in the Valley to San Jose Civic Center for Second Consecutive Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

NJPW Confirms Return of Battle in the Valley to San Jose Civic Center for Second Consecutive Year

NJPW has released an official statement confirming that their inaugural U.S. show for 2024 will once again be Battle in the Valley. The event is set to take place at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California, marking the second consecutive year at this venue. More information is available below.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s first US event of 2024 is official, as NJPW heads to the San Jose Civic in San Jose California for Battle in the Valley.

Just nine days after an epic start to the 2024 calendar in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Battle in the Valley will see NJPW’s best from Japan, America and beyond vie for control of a hotly contested year.

In 2023, a capacity crowd at the Civic bore witness to Mercedes Moné capturing the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI, while Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada continued a classic rivalry over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. As the struggle for power unfolds in a new year, who will emerge victorious from Battle in the Valley in 2024?


Tags: #njpw #battle in the valley

