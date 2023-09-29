NJPW Confirms Return of Battle in the Valley to San Jose Civic Center for Second Consecutive Year

NJPW has released an official statement confirming that their inaugural U.S. show for 2024 will once again be Battle in the Valley. The event is set to take place at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California, marking the second consecutive year at this venue. More information is available below.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s first US event of 2024 is official, as NJPW heads to the San Jose Civic in San Jose California for Battle in the Valley.
Just nine days after an epic start to the 2024 calendar in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Battle in the Valley will see NJPW’s best from Japan, America and beyond vie for control of a hotly contested year.
In 2023, a capacity crowd at the Civic bore witness to Mercedes Moné capturing the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI, while Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada continued a classic rivalry over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. As the struggle for power unfolds in a new year, who will emerge victorious from Battle in the Valley in 2024?
NJPW's 2024 in the US starts with Battle in the Valley January 13!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 29, 2023
After Mercedes Moné vs KAIRI and Okada vs Tanahashi in 2023, what happens when #njbitv comes to the San Jose Civic right after Wrestle Kingdom?
TICKETS ON SALE OCTOBER 5https://t.co/P9AoUvnMpe#njpw pic.twitter.com/4VsRHmD9KW
