Baron Corbin Aims to Avoid "Stagnancy" in His WWE Character Development

During a recent conversation with WrestleZone.com, Baron Corbin opened up about the changes in his wrestling persona since his return to WWE NXT.

Corbin stated, “My time here in WWE has been a massive roller coaster. I’ve been up top, I’ve been at the bottom, I’ve been in the middle. And I think that the last couple of characters were such characters that the shelf life was tough to keep those going. I think we made the most out of them. But when you look at Happy Corbin, you only do that so long until it just becomes stagnant and I didn’t want to become stagnant.”

He continued, “So, I’m taking in my experience and my time in the ring and the things I’ve learned from superstars like Roman [Reigns], like Seth [Rollins], like Kurt [Angle], like [John] Cena, and take that and kind of just build an organic, natural version of me for people to see. The stuff I’m doing now in the ring, that is me. The attitude, a little bit of the ego, all of those things, they’re just letting me be 100% organic and authentic.”

