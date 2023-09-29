AEW Dynamite Viewership Drop Ahead Of WrestleDream

Even with a compelling card and extensive marketing, AEW failed to attract a bigger audience in anticipation of this Sunday's WrestleDream spectacle.

The previous week's Grand Slam episode, boasting multiple championship bouts, garnered 984,000 viewers, marking it as the third most-watched episode of the year.

However, the viewership couldn't maintain that momentum. Citing Dave Scherer of PWInsider, the Dynamite episode aired on September 27th could only pull in 855,000 viewers.

This marks the weakest viewership for Dynamite since its August 9th episode, headlined by a Women's World Title clash between Hikaru Shida and Anna Jay.