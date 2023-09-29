Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

The card for IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event has been revised following this week's episode. The event is scheduled for October 21st and will be broadcast on pay-per-view. Here's the updated lineup:
- IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley squares off against Josh Alexander
- IMPACT Knockout Championship Match: Trinity takes on Mickie James
- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin challenges KENTA
- Will Ospreay faces Mike Bailey
⚡ IMPACT Wrestling to Host Talent Tryouts During Upcoming UK Tour
On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling revealed plans to conduct talent tryouts during their upcoming UK tour next month.
