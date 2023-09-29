WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

The card for IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event has been revised following this week's episode. The event is scheduled for October 21st and will be broadcast on pay-per-view. Here's the updated lineup:

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley squares off against Josh Alexander

- IMPACT Knockout Championship Match: Trinity takes on Mickie James

- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin challenges KENTA

- Will Ospreay faces Mike Bailey

IMPACT Wrestling to Host Talent Tryouts During Upcoming UK Tour

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling revealed plans to conduct talent tryouts during their upcoming UK tour next month. The organization released th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2023 02:39PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #bound for glory

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84231/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π