WWE Announces NXT Deadline 2023 Premium Live Event For December

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

WWE reveals the upcoming NXT PPV, Deadline, scheduled for December 9 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. Interestingly, neither current NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch nor NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio are included in the promotion.

NXT DEADLINE® SET FOR BRIDGEPORT, CONN. ON DECEMBER 9

 
Tickets for Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., September 28, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Deadline will take place live at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday, December 9. This marks the fifth state that NXT will tour in 2023.

Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale.

NXT Deadline will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Bron Breakker, and more.

NXT Deadline will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.


