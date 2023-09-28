Bryan Danielson "Fully Cleared" for WrestleDream Showdown with Zack Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson was out of action this summer due to a broken arm, sustained during a bout with Kazuchika Okada on June 25 at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event. He made his comeback on September 3, wrestling in a strap match against Ricky Starks at the All Out pay-per-view.

Since his return, Danielson has participated in several matches, including tag team and gimmick bouts. However, his upcoming face-off with Zack Sabre Jr. at this Sunday's WrestleDream event marks his first singles match since his comeback.

In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Danielson revealed that he "had to do more violent gimmick matches because it made it easier for him to protect his arm." Despite the caution, he is "fully cleared" for the showdown this Sunday.

Danielson further elaborated, “Our doctors would still not like me to do certain things, but from like two weeks ago when I had the tag match the strength in my hand is coming back way faster than they thought it would, the mobility and all that stuff. I still have to be cautious probably for the next year or so. They put a steel rod in my arm. One of the things they said is that it actually makes it more likely to break not where it broke before, but where the end of the rod is. It’s like a fulcrum for the bone to bend against.”