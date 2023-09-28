WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For AEW WrestleDream Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

Updated Card For AEW WrestleDream Pay-Per-View

AEW has unveiled the latest card for AEW WrestleDream after tonight's edition of Dynamite. The event is set to air this Sunday night on PPV. Here's the refreshed lineup:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Aussie Open

- ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

- ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF vs. The Righteous

- AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

- AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

- Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

- Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay

- Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

- Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

