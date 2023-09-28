Updated Card For AEW WrestleDream Pay-Per-View

AEW has unveiled the latest card for AEW WrestleDream after tonight's edition of Dynamite. The event is set to air this Sunday night on PPV. Here's the refreshed lineup:
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Aussie Open
- ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata
- ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF vs. The Righteous
- AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart
- AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
- Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay
- Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
