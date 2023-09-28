"He’s Consistently Excellent": Booker T Shares High Praise for Christian Cage

During a recent installment of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T delved into the significance of Christian Cage securing the AEW TNT Championship, highlighting the pivotal role someone like Cage plays in a wrestling organization. Here are some notable comments:

On Christian Cage's AEW TNT Title Win: "It’s monumental for Christian to be in this position because I’ve often stated that he might just be the most underrated superstar in wrestling history. He’s consistently excellent. In that ring, you can always rely on him to make the right calls. I recall participating in matches with Christian, like fatal four-ways, where I'd just find a secluded corner to relax with coffee and a sandwich. I’d tell Christian, 'Just clue me in on my role tonight.' He’d inform me about when I needed to do the sidekick, the scissor kick, and the spinaroonie. And it would be impeccable timing. Sometimes, it’s wise to step back and let someone else carry the load while you reap the benefits. That’s the essence of Christian Cage for you. That's my tribute to Christian Cage. Share it."

On Cage's Reliability: "Christian is someone you can always rely on to do the right thing. You don’t have to be concerned about him missing dates or any such issues. I'm not talking about unavoidable circumstances like bad weather affecting flights; I mean things within his control. He's consistently there, doing what needs to be done. In this business, we need individuals like that, especially ones who will work at the top of the card. John Cena, for instance, remained at the pinnacle for so long because people trusted him to always deliver a stellar performance."