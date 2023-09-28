Tony Khan Debunks Hacker Theories Amid AEW Dynamite Technical Glitches

Tony Khan has resolved the questions surrounding glitches during AEW Dynamite. While the audio sporadically produced an eerie reverberating noise, rumors floated about whether a hacker was meddling with Dynamite's broadcast.

Contradicting any hacker theories, Khan took to social media to clarify that the glitches were unrelated to any ongoing storylines. He apologized and mentioned a forthcoming fix for the issue.

Khan's tweet read:

“I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed.

“As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW’s international feeds were unaffected.

“We’re working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!

“TSN played the US feed of the show tonight, which is why they had the same issues on their feed as well.”

Before the show aired on the west coast, Khan confirmed via Twitter that the show would proceed "With audio issues FIXED."