WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Khan Debunks Hacker Theories Amid AEW Dynamite Technical Glitches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

Tony Khan Debunks Hacker Theories Amid AEW Dynamite Technical Glitches

Tony Khan has resolved the questions surrounding glitches during AEW Dynamite. While the audio sporadically produced an eerie reverberating noise, rumors floated about whether a hacker was meddling with Dynamite's broadcast.

Contradicting any hacker theories, Khan took to social media to clarify that the glitches were unrelated to any ongoing storylines. He apologized and mentioned a forthcoming fix for the issue.

Khan's tweet read:

“I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed.

“As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW’s international feeds were unaffected.

“We’re working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!

“TSN played the US feed of the show tonight, which is why they had the same issues on their feed as well.”

Before the show aired on the west coast, Khan confirmed via Twitter that the show would proceed "With audio issues FIXED."


Tags: #aew #dynamite #tbs #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84217/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π