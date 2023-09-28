WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

John Cena Hints at Possible Adjustment to His WWE Fastlane Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

John Cena Hints at Possible Adjustment to His WWE Fastlane Match

nitially set to go head-to-head with The Bloodline, consisting of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, in a 2-on-1 handicap match, John Cena may be looking to shift the dynamics.

During the most recent SmackDown episode, AJ Styles fell victim to a backstage assault from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, quashing any speculation of a tag team match at Fastlane featuring Cena and Styles against Uso and Sikoa.

Originally, the episode was scripted to have LA Knight come to Cena's aid during an in-ring assault by Uso and Sikoa, presumably leading to a Fastlane match with Cena and Knight teaming up against the pair. However, LA Knight was abruptly removed from the episode after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving Cena at the mercy of Uso and Sikoa.

The handicap bout was first made public during the WWE Raw episode on September 25.

Cena recently engaged with a fan who dressed up as him for "Dress Like A Celebrity Day," tweeting:

“I DO need a tag team partner for #WWEFastlane…”

This suggests that Cena is actively considering changing the handicap match into a tag team showdown.

As of now, there's no confirmed return date for LA Knight, leaving his availability for Fastlane up in the air.


Tags: #wwe #fastlane #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84216/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π