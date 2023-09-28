John Cena Hints at Possible Adjustment to His WWE Fastlane Match

nitially set to go head-to-head with The Bloodline, consisting of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, in a 2-on-1 handicap match, John Cena may be looking to shift the dynamics.

During the most recent SmackDown episode, AJ Styles fell victim to a backstage assault from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, quashing any speculation of a tag team match at Fastlane featuring Cena and Styles against Uso and Sikoa.

Originally, the episode was scripted to have LA Knight come to Cena's aid during an in-ring assault by Uso and Sikoa, presumably leading to a Fastlane match with Cena and Knight teaming up against the pair. However, LA Knight was abruptly removed from the episode after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving Cena at the mercy of Uso and Sikoa.

The handicap bout was first made public during the WWE Raw episode on September 25.

Cena recently engaged with a fan who dressed up as him for "Dress Like A Celebrity Day," tweeting:

“I DO need a tag team partner for #WWEFastlane…”

This suggests that Cena is actively considering changing the handicap match into a tag team showdown.

As of now, there's no confirmed return date for LA Knight, leaving his availability for Fastlane up in the air.