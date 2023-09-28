WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 9/29/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

AEW recorded this Friday's episode of Rampage, set to air on TNT, following their Wednesday night Dynamite show at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO.

Spoilers courtesy of F4Wonline.com include:

- AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) teamed up with Billy Gunn to successfully defend their titles against The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) and Brother Zay.

- NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston emerged victorious over Rocky Romero, retaining his title. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance to challenge Kingston, setting the stage for a Kingston vs. Shibata showdown at Sunday's WrestleDream event for both the Strong Openweight and ROH World Championships.

- In the absence of an injured Adam Cole, The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) overcame two unnamed competitors. They will now go up against MJF in a handicap match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream.

- Hikaru Shida bested Ruby Soho, securing her a title opportunity against the AEW Women's World Champion on the Dynamite Title Tuesday event scheduled for October 10th.

